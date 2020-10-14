UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prime Minister Thanks OSCE Minsk Group For Efforts Toward Karabakh Settlement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked on Wednesday the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries France, Russia and the United States for their efforts toward the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

He personally thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for "calling things for what they are" from the very onset of the military action" and expressed gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for Russia's "high-level" performance of its role as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and Armenia's ally.

