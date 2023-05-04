UrduPoint.com

Armenian Prime Minister To Travel To Czech Republic On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will start a two-day official visit to the Czech Republic on Thursday to meet with the country's top officials, the prime minister's office has said.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, will leave for the Czech Republic on May 4-5. During the visit, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala," Pashinyan's office said in a statement.

The two prime ministers will hold private negotiations, after which the talks will be continued in extended format, the statement read.

Following the meeting, Pashinyan and Fiala will hold a joint press conference.

"Next, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have meetings with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, and the President of the Senate, Milos Vystrcil," Pashinyan's office added.

The Armenian prime minister will also attend the Prague Centre for Transatlantic Relations, a research center, the statement read.

