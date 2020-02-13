Armenian Prime Minister to Visit Germany, Meet With Chancellor Merkel on Feb 13-15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to arrive in Germany on Thursday for a two-day official visit.

Pashinyan is scheduled to spend Thursday in Berlin where he will have a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference.

Later in the day, Pashinyan is expected to meet with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble and then with a group of German scientists and experts at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation of the Social Democratic Party.

On Friday, Pashinyan is scheduled to travel to Munich to the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. The Armenian prime minister will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.