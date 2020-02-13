UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Prime Minister To Visit Germany, Meet With Chancellor Merkel On Feb 13-15

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Armenian Prime Minister to Visit Germany, Meet With Chancellor Merkel on Feb 13-15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to arrive in Germany on Thursday for a two-day official visit.

Pashinyan is scheduled to spend Thursday in Berlin where he will have a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference.

Later in the day, Pashinyan is expected to meet with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble and then with a group of German scientists and experts at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation of the Social Democratic Party.

On Friday, Pashinyan is scheduled to travel to Munich to the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. The Armenian prime minister will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Visit Germany Munich Berlin Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 February 2020

1 minute ago

Turkish President will arrive in Islamabad today

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

10 hours ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

9 hours ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.