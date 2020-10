Turkey's NATO allies must explain why Ankara's F-16s are striking at Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Turkey's NATO allies must explain why Ankara's F-16s are striking at Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail.

The Armenian prime minister stressed that Yerevan could not leave the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh alone in the face of aggression. Pashinyan stressed that a ceasefire could happen only if Turkey was no longer present in the area.