Armenian Prime Minister Warns Opponents of Arrest If Any Lines Crossed

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said his opponents might face arrests if they crossed any lines from statements to action.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff of the armed forces demanded that Pashinyan resign.

"If someone crosses the line from political statements, they will be arrested. No more velvet," Pashinyan said at a rally.

Pashinyan came to a power as a result of a so-called velvet revolution.