YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Only about 38% of Armenians approve the work of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to varying extent, while more than half disprove of it, a poll conducted by MPG LLC, the Gallup International Association's representative office in Armenia, showed.

The survey found that 23.2% of respondents completely approve of Pashinyan's professional performance, 14.8% rather approve than disapprove, 23.1% rather disapprove than approve, and 34.7% completely disapprove of it, with another 4.2% declining to respond.

Pashinyan's government has received more disapproval than approval assessments in the poll at 50.8% against 42%.

The Armenian parliament's work is approved to varying extent by 35.7% respondents and disapproved by 57.9%, the poll found.

The economic situation in the country was assessed as "average" by 53.9% of respondents, "bad" or "very bad" by a combined 33%, and "good" or "very good" by a combined 13%.

The telephone poll sounded opinions of 1,100 residents of Armenia from December 5-10, with the margin of error not exceeding 3%.