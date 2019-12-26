UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prosecution Reopens Probe Into 1999 Parliament Shooting - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Armenian Prosecution Reopens Probe Into 1999 Parliament Shooting - Spokeswoman

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Armenian Prosecutor General's office has decided to resume the investigation into a deadly terrorist attack that happened in the nation's parliament in 1999, head of the public relations department, Arevik Khachatryan, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On October 27, 1999, a group of armed men broke into the conference room of the National Assembly building and opened fire at lawmakers and government officials. Parliament Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Deputy Parliament Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, lawmakers Mikayel Kotanyan, Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, and Urgent Affairs Minister Leonard Petrosyan died in the attack. Thirty others were injured.

"Anahit Bakhshyan [the widow of Yuri Bakhshyan] and her representative appealed the earlier decision to dismiss the case.

The complaint was satisfied by the prosecutor general and the case was sent to the investigating authority to resume the investigation," Khachatryan said.

The trial lasted from 2001 to 2003. Six terrorists were sentenced to life imprisonment, including leader Nairi Hunanyan. Another member of the group was sentenced to 14 years in prison. All seven were found guilty of treason, terrorism and committing especially dangerous state crimes.

In November 2004, the prosecutor general's office dismissed the case. According to the head of the investigative team, all investigative and operational methods were exhausted to identify new facts and possible attackers.

