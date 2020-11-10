UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prosecutor General Launches Criminal Case Over Russian Helicopter Downing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Armenian Prosecutor General Launches Criminal Case Over Russian Helicopter Downing

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office says it has opened a criminal case in connection with the downing of a Russian Mi-24 helicopter on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"...a case was opened under the articles 'murder of two or more persons in a life-threatening manner on the basis of national, racial or religious hatred or religious fanaticism' and 'unleashing or waging an aggressive war.' The case has been passed to the Investigative Committee of Armenia," the press service of Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office said in a Monday statement.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been shot down from a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) in the Armenian airspace outside combat zone. Two crew members died, one was evacuated with moderate injuries. The Azerbaijani side admitted that it had accidentally shot down the Russian helicopter, apologized and expressed its readiness to pay compensation to Russia.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had launched an investigation into the downing of the Russian helicopter.

