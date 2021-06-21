YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Office of Armenia's Prosecutor General has received 319 reports on violations during the snap parliamentary elections, spokesman Edgar Arsenyan said on Sunday.

"From 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

local time [04:00 - 16:00 GMT], we have received 319 reports [on violations]. Inquiries were launched into 150 of them, and six criminal cases were opened," Arsenyan told journalists.

The spokesman added that all criminal cases concerned bribes during the election campaign.