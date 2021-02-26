UrduPoint.com
Armenian Prosecutors Studying General Staff's Statement Demanding Government Resignation

Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Armenian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Friday that it was studying the general staff's request for government resignation.

"No criminal proceeding has been launched yet, we are studying the statement.

We play special attention to the potential risks that processes around this statement could trigger," the prosecutor general's office said.

If specific "criminal manifestations" are found, a reaction of law enforcement agencies will follow, the agency assured.

More Stories From World

