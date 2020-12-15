Armenian Protests Against Prime Minister to Resume Wednesday - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Armenian protesters will return to the streets in the capital Yerevan on Wednesday as pressure grows for the prime minister to quit over a peace deal he agreed with Azerbaijan.

Demonstrators marched through the city on Tuesday despite a ban on mass gatherings, in a show of defiance against Nikol Pashinyan, who signed the Russia-brokered treaty to end fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We will stage another march tomorrow... At the prosecutor's office we will demand that treason charges be brought against Pashinyan," Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a senior member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation party, which organized the rally, said.

The opposition politician said Pashinyan's days in office were numbered. If he does not go, Saghatelyan said, the opposition will "remove him from his post."

The ceasefire agreed on November 10 allowed Azerbaijan to keep the territories it captured, ending six weeks of bloodshed over the disputed region but infuriating some Armenians.