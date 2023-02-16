UrduPoint.com

Armenian Rescuers To Return Home From Quake-Hit Turkey Via Closed Land Border - Yerevan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Armenian Rescuers to Return Home From Quake-Hit Turkey Via Closed Land Border - Yerevan

Armenian rescuers will return home through a closed land border with Turkey on Thursday after helping the country deal with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Armenian rescuers will return home through a closed land border with Turkey on Thursday after helping the country deal with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Turkey and Armenia currently do not have official diplomatic relations due to continuing tensions over numerous issues, with the border between the two countries closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993.

"Our rescuers have already returned from Syria. Those rescuers working in Turkey will return today through the land border," Pashinyan said, adding that it was unacceptable to criticize the Armenian government for providing assistance to the disaster-affected neighboring country.

Although it is "sad" that the improvement of ties between Yerevan and Ankara is taking place owing to an unprecedented disaster, it could be a starting point for both countries to establish diplomatic relations, the Armenian prime minister said.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 struck Turkey and Syria on February 6. The death toll from the disaster in Turkey has exceeded 36,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said on late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

Days after the disaster, Yerevan sent dozens of rescuers to the regions of the two countries affected by the earthquakes, while also providing humanitarian aid worth over $400,000 to victims in Turkey.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister United Nations Syria Turkey Yerevan Armenia Ankara February Border From Government Sad

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority wins Global Business Excell ..

Dubai Health Authority wins Global Business Excellence Award

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Legislation Comm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Legislation Committee

5 minutes ago
 ‘Cooperation-3’ joint military exercise betwee ..

‘Cooperation-3’ joint military exercise between UAE, Oman concludes today

5 minutes ago
 French pensions strikes slow before March showdown ..

French pensions strikes slow before March showdown

1 minute ago
 Over $800 million pledged to UN fund for education ..

Over $800 million pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

1 minute ago
 Three-day Mother Languages Literature Festival" st ..

Three-day Mother Languages Literature Festival" starts tomorrow

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.