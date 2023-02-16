Armenian Rescuers to Return Home From Quake-Hit Turkey Via Closed Land Border - Yerevan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Armenian rescuers will return home through a closed land border with Turkey on Thursday after helping the country deal with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Turkey and Armenia currently do not have official diplomatic relations due to continuing tensions over numerous issues, with the border between the two countries closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993.

"Our rescuers have already returned from Syria. Those rescuers working in Turkey will return today through the land border," Pashinyan said, adding that it was unacceptable to criticize the Armenian government for providing assistance to the disaster-affected neighboring country.

Although it is "sad" that the improvement of ties between Yerevan and Ankara is taking place owing to an unprecedented disaster, it could be a starting point for both countries to establish diplomatic relations, the Armenian prime minister said.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 struck Turkey and Syria on February 6. The death toll from the disaster in Turkey has exceeded 36,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said on late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

Days after the disaster, Yerevan sent dozens of rescuers to the regions of the two countries affected by the earthquakes, while also providing humanitarian aid worth over $400,000 to victims in Turkey.