Armenian Ruling Faction Considering Allowing Parliament To Dissolve Itself - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Armenian Ruling Faction Considering Allowing Parliament to Dissolve Itself - Reports

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The ruling faction of the Armenian parliament, My Step, is considering draft constitutional amendments, which, if adopted, will give the legislative body the right to dissolve itself, the Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Time) newspaper reported.

According to the Armenian constitution, the parliament can be dissolved if, after the resignation of the head of the cabinet, lawmakers cannot elect a new prime minister at two sessions.

The National Assembly is also dissolved if the deputies do not approve the government's program.

In accordance with the fundamental law, early elections to the National Assembly are held no earlier than 30 and no later than 45 days after dissolution.

In particular, the draft suggests supplementing Article 92 of the constitution with a provision according to which extraordinary elections can be held upon dissolution of the parliament by the decision of 60 percent of lawmakers.

More Stories From World

