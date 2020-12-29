Armenian Ruling Faction My Step Ousts Head of Human Rights Committee - Counting Board

The ruling Armenian parliament faction My Step has ousted opposition lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan from her post as Chair of Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, the head of the parliament's vote counting board, Vaagn Ovakimyan, said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The ruling Armenian parliament faction My Step has ousted opposition lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan from her post as Chair of Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, the head of the parliament's vote counting board, Vaagn Ovakimyan, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, My Step lawmaker Artur Hovhannisyan announced the faction's draft decision to dismiss Zohrabyan, accusing her of making statements that "offend and humiliate human dignity." Zohrabyan said that she will challenge the faction's initiative in the constitutional court.

"The secret ballot was attended by 84 lawmakers. The termination of Zohrabyan's powers on the post of the commission's chair was supported by 82 parliament members, with two having opposed it.

Two bulletins were declared invalid," Ovakimyan said, while presenting the vote's result.

Armenia has been mired in a political crisis since the November 9 Baku-Yerevan ceasefire agreement that saw the Armenian-majority unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic losing some of its territory to Azerbaijan after the six-week armed conflict in the fall.

Opposition protesters have demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation and demonstrations have been ongoing for over a month. On Friday, Pashinyan invited various political forces in Armenia for consultations on the early parliamentary elections in 2021.