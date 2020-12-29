UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Ruling Faction My Step Ousts Head Of Human Rights Committee - Counting Board

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Armenian Ruling Faction My Step Ousts Head of Human Rights Committee - Counting Board

The ruling Armenian parliament faction My Step has ousted opposition lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan from her post as Chair of Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, the head of the parliament's vote counting board, Vaagn Ovakimyan, said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The ruling Armenian parliament faction My Step has ousted opposition lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan from her post as Chair of Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, the head of the parliament's vote counting board, Vaagn Ovakimyan, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, My Step lawmaker Artur Hovhannisyan announced the faction's draft decision to dismiss Zohrabyan, accusing her of making statements that "offend and humiliate human dignity." Zohrabyan said that she will challenge the faction's initiative in the constitutional court.

"The secret ballot was attended by 84 lawmakers. The termination of Zohrabyan's powers on the post of the commission's chair was supported by 82 parliament members, with two having opposed it.

Two bulletins were declared invalid," Ovakimyan said, while presenting the vote's result.

Armenia has been mired in a political crisis since the November 9 Baku-Yerevan ceasefire agreement that saw the Armenian-majority unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic losing some of its territory to Azerbaijan after the six-week armed conflict in the fall.

Opposition protesters have demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation and demonstrations have been ongoing for over a month. On Friday, Pashinyan invited various political forces in Armenia for consultations on the early parliamentary elections in 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Armenia Azerbaijan November Post From Agreement Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PFMA KP demands facilitation of flour industry

17 minutes ago

Imran Raza appointed ACC Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Agriculture Watchdog Allows Tomato Supplie ..

17 minutes ago

US Urges China to Release Immediately Citizen Jour ..

17 minutes ago

WHO warns coronavirus pandemic is 'not necessaril ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.