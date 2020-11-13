UrduPoint.com
Armenian Ruling Party Give Weapons To Supporters To Provoke Rivals At Rallies - Opposition

Armenia's ruling party has been distributing weapons among its supporters to carry out provocations during anti-government rallies, Iveta Tonoyan, a parliament member for the opposition Prosperous Armenia party, told reporters on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Armenia's ruling party has been distributing weapons among its supporters to carry out provocations during anti-government rallies, Iveta Tonoyan, a parliament member for the opposition Prosperous Armenia party, told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a mass opposition rally took place outside of the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, with protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over a ceasefire agreement he signed with Azerbaijan concerning the conflict in breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. About 10 leaders of the Armenian opposition have since been detained for staging protests amid martial law introduced in the country.

"We have clear information that the authorities have ordered to carry out the provocation. At night, in the office of the Civil Contract party [led by Pashinyan], military uniforms and weapons were distributed among the guards of the pro-government oligarchs and some of the party's supporters in order to specifically carry out provocative actions during our [opposition] events [rallies]," Tonoyan said.

Earlier this week, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Karabakh putting an end to the six-week conflict over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Pashinyan has described the agreement as a very difficult decision for him but said that it was made based on the assessments of people who were most aware of the military situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

