Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Situation On Border With Azerbaijan - Yerevan

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Tuesday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021)

"Defence Minister of #Armenia Suren Papikyan had a telephone conversation with #Russian Defence Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu. The Armenian Minister presented the situation on the eastern part of the Arm-Aze border after the provocation of the Azerbaijani AF on Nov16," the ministry said on Twitter.

Papikyan stressed that " emphasized that the invasion of the units of the #Azerbaijan'i AF into the sovereign territory of the Republic of #Armenia is a gross violation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration, which endangers the whole negotiation process."

"The Defence Minister of #Russian Federation expressed readiness to make every effort to end hostilities, return prisoners of war and resolve the situation," the ministry said.

