Armenian, Russian Diplomats Held Consultations on European Security Issues - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Armenian and Russian diplomats held political consultations in Yerevan on Pan-European policy and European security issues, the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service said on Tuesday.

"Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Russia on topics of pan-European policies and European security were held at the Armenian Foreign Ministry on December 23," the statement posted on the diplomatic service's Telegram channel read.

The Armenian delegation was led by the head of the ministry's European Department, Tigran Samvelian.

The Russian side was represented by Director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets.

"A number of topics of mutual interest were discussed during the consultations, in particular, Armenian-Russian cooperation in the context of pan-European policy and European security," the statement added.

The parties have also emphasized the importance of holding such meetings and discussions on a regular basis.