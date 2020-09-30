YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission will convene on October 9 in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday.

"The date has been set, and we are ready to receive the session of the intergovernmental commission as it has been agreed," Pashinyan said at a press conference, specifying that the commission will convene on October 9 in Yerevan.