Armenian, Russian Military Prosecutors Discuss Mechanisms of Interaction in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Armenian Military Prosecutor Vahe Harutyunyan discussed bilateral cooperation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the military prosecutor of Russia's Southern Military District Sergey Kolomiyets and a high-ranking Investigative Committee official, the Armenian Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

"Harutyunyan highly appreciated the established and ongoing effective cooperation between the military prosecutors of Armenia and Russia, which corresponds to the spirit of bilateral friendly and strategic relations," the statement said.

The Armenian prosecutor said the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh served as an incentive to strengthen cooperation, hold working meetings and promptly resolve emerging problems.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of organizing legal services for the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh by the military prosecutor's office and the investigation department of the Southern Military District, mechanisms and forms of interaction with the prosecutor's and investigative bodies of Armenia and Artsakh [Karabakh]," the statement said.