Armenian-Russian Trade in 2021 Exceeded Pre-COVID Level - Ambassador

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Armenian-Russian trade turnover in 2021 exceeded the pre-COVID level, topping $2.6 billion, Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin said in an interview with the Sputnik Armenia news agency.

"Russia continues to be Armenia's main trade and economic partner. By the end of 2021, bilateral trade exceeded pre-COVID indicators and amounted to more than $2.6 billion," Kopyrkin said.

He said humanitarian ties between the two countries are still very close.