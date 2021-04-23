Armenian Security Council Believes Relations With Moscow Should Only Deepen Further

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan expressed the belief that reviewing the relations with Moscow only makes sense if it envisions further deepening.

In his interview with Sputnik, Grigoryan refuted claims of some experts that linked the developments in Karabakh with "insufficient cooperation between Armenia and Russia."

"If you look at the dynamics of the Russian-Armenian relations in the past three years, you will see that these experts are utterly wrong .

.. It is enough to mention our joint effort to maintain peace in the Syrian Arab Republic. By the way, last year, the [Russian] Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies released a deep, comprehensive research in which it assessed the behavior of Russia's allies. Armenia is one of the most principled and reliable countries in terms of allied relations with Russia. This means, if there is a need to review our relations, this only makes sense if it envisions further deepening and development," Grigoryan said.