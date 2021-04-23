UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Security Council Believes Relations With Moscow Should Only Deepen Further

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:45 PM

Armenian Security Council Believes Relations With Moscow Should Only Deepen Further

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan expressed the belief that reviewing the relations with Moscow only makes sense if it envisions further deepening

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan expressed the belief that reviewing the relations with Moscow only makes sense if it envisions further deepening.

In his interview with Sputnik, Grigoryan refuted claims of some experts that linked the developments in Karabakh with "insufficient cooperation between Armenia and Russia."

"If you look at the dynamics of the Russian-Armenian relations in the past three years, you will see that these experts are utterly wrong .

.. It is enough to mention our joint effort to maintain peace in the Syrian Arab Republic. By the way, last year, the [Russian] Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies released a deep, comprehensive research in which it assessed the behavior of Russia's allies. Armenia is one of the most principled and reliable countries in terms of allied relations with Russia. This means, if there is a need to review our relations, this only makes sense if it envisions further deepening and development," Grigoryan said.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Armenia Arab

Recent Stories

Commissioner for removal of cattle pens from urban ..

3 minutes ago

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

26 minutes ago

Over 120 wounded in east Jerusalem clashes

13 minutes ago

RPO for strict security arrangements in faisalabad ..

13 minutes ago

Ancient city Hadrianopolis attracts visitors

13 minutes ago

Man booked for selling petrol illegally in sialkot ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.