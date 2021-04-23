UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Security Council Believes Revolution After June Parliamentary Vote Is Impossible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Armenian Security Council Believes Revolution After June Parliamentary Vote Is Impossible

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told Sputnik that he does not think that a new revolution could rock his country after the snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for June.

According to the security official, Armenia's political stability is conditioned by free and fair elections, and the 2018 parliamentary vote formed a great resource of stability.

"Exactly thanks to this, we managed to stabilize the situation in the difficult post-war period and prepare for the early parliamentary elections expected to be held in June. Free and fair elections exclude a revolution, since they allow the people to express their will through democratic mechanisms," Grigoryan said.

Related Topics

Vote Armenia June 2018

Recent Stories

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif released from Kot Lakhpat jail

15 minutes ago

A Star-studded Launch of the realme 8 Series Await ..

18 minutes ago

S.Korean NGO Decries Court's Dismissal of Compensa ..

3 seconds ago

Japan Introduces COVID-19 State of Emergency for T ..

3 minutes ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.47 mln: Africa CDC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.