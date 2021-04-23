Armenian Security Council Believes Revolution After June Parliamentary Vote Is Impossible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told Sputnik that he does not think that a new revolution could rock his country after the snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for June.

According to the security official, Armenia's political stability is conditioned by free and fair elections, and the 2018 parliamentary vote formed a great resource of stability.

"Exactly thanks to this, we managed to stabilize the situation in the difficult post-war period and prepare for the early parliamentary elections expected to be held in June. Free and fair elections exclude a revolution, since they allow the people to express their will through democratic mechanisms," Grigoryan said.