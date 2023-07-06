Armenian Security Council Chief Says US Authorities Briefed on Situation in Region

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Thursday that during his visit to the United States, he held meetings at the US Department of State and the Atlantic Council think tank to discuss the situation in the South Caucasus and bilateral relations between Yerevan and Washington.

"On July 5, as part of my visit to the US, I met with the Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan ... We discussed the agenda of Armenia-US relations, including the prospects of economic cooperation," Grigoryan said on social media.

The parties stressed the importance of maintaining regional security in the South Caucasus, the continuation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks, as well as the creation of an international dialogue mechanism between Khankendi (Stepanakert) and Baku, and ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the Armenian Security Council added.

On the same day, Grigoryan met with Atlantic Council experts to discuss the security situation in the South Caucasus and the aspects of the developing Armenian-American agenda, he said.

Armenian and US diplomats continue to maintain contacts on regional security issues and bilateral relations. In early June, US State Department Sanctions Coordination Office head James O'Brien visited Armenia and met with Prime Minister Pashinyan. In June, the US hosted peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.