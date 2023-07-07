(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on Friday he had presented Yerevan's approaches to regional security issues, as well as broader security challenges to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington.

"On July 6, I met with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the US president, in the White House. We discussed the regional and broader, extra-regional situation and security challenges. In this context, I presented to my interlocutor Armenia's approaches to a number of important areas," Grigoryan said on social media.

He added that they had also discussed issues of bilateral interest, namely, the development of cooperation in the areas of energy, the economy and democracy.

Contacts between Armenian and US diplomats and officials have recently become more frequent. Yerevan says that the talks have been focused on regional security issues and Armenian-US relations.