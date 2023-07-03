Armenian Security Council Chief to Meet With Sullivan on Tuesday - Yerevan

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will visit Washington on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during which the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation between Yerevan and Washington, the Armenian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will visit Washington on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during which the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation between Yerevan and Washington, the Armenian Security Council said.

"On July 4, the Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, will leave for Washington, the capital of the United States of America, on a working visit. During the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will meet with the US President's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan and other high-ranking officials to discuss RA-US bilateral cooperation," the Armenian Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

A week earlier, Washington hosted conflict resolution talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.