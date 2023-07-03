Open Menu

Armenian Security Council Chief To Meet With Sullivan On Tuesday - Yerevan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Armenian Security Council Chief to Meet With Sullivan on Tuesday - Yerevan

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will visit Washington on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during which the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation between Yerevan and Washington, the Armenian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will visit Washington on Tuesday for a scheduled meeting with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during which the parties will discuss bilateral cooperation between Yerevan and Washington, the Armenian Security Council said.

"On July 4, the Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, will leave for Washington, the capital of the United States of America, on a working visit. During the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will meet with the US President's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan and other high-ranking officials to discuss RA-US bilateral cooperation," the Armenian Security Council said in a statement on Monday.

A week earlier, Washington hosted conflict resolution talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Related Topics

Resolution Washington White House Visit Yerevan Armenia Azerbaijan United States July

Recent Stories

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood iss ..

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

18 minutes ago
 NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urges govt to inv ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department launches new gu ..

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

37 minutes ago
 Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since ..

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

16 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stron ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) strongly condemns Holy Quran's dese ..

16 minutes ago
RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

1 hour ago
 UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

1 hour ago
 Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for c ..

Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for country's progress: Prime Minis ..

12 minutes ago
 Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - ..

Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - Transport Coordinator

12 minutes ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

2 hours ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

2 hours ago

More Stories From World