Armenian Security Council Head Gets Vaccinated With Sputnik V

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has been inoculated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the council's press service told Sputnik

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has been inoculated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the council's press service told Sputnik.

"Today, on May 4, Armen Grigoryan has received a shot of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19," the statement said.

Grigoryan followed suit of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who got a Sputnik V shot earlier in the day.

As part of the fight against the coronavirus, Armenia has introduced quarantine until July 11. The country with a population of about 3 million people has recorded over 217,000 COVID-19 cases to date, including more than 4,100 fatalities.

Armenia plans to vaccine 700,000 nationals by the year-end, using Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines.

