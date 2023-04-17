UrduPoint.com

Armenian Security Council Secretary Discusses Bilateral Ties With Senior US Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erica Olson on Monday to discuss their countries' bilateral partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Erica Olson on Monday to discuss their countries' bilateral partnership.

"The parties emphasized the further strengthening of US-Armenian cooperation, including with regard to efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region," the state security agency said in a statement.

The US and Armenian officials welcomed the stable development of bilateral relations, and discussed joint programs and potential areas for further cooperation.

The US Embassy in Yerevan said Erica Olson will meet with Armenian government officials during her two-day visit, including with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. She will raise US support for diplomatic talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a comprehensive peace deal.

