YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with the chief of the UK secret intelligence service, MI6, Richard Moore, to discuss security cooperation between the two countries, the Armenian Security Council said on Tuesday.

"During his working trip to the UK, Grigoryan met with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty and chief of the UK secret intelligence service Richard Moore. The officials discussed prospects of the bilateral security cooperation," the council said.

No other details of the trip and the meeting were provided.