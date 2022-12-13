UrduPoint.com

Armenian Security Council Secretary Meets With Chief Of UK's MI6 To Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Armenian Security Council Secretary Meets With Chief of UK's MI6 to Discuss Cooperation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with the chief of the UK secret intelligence service, MI6, Richard Moore, to discuss security cooperation between the two countries, the Armenian Security Council said on Tuesday.

"During his working trip to the UK, Grigoryan met with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty and chief of the UK secret intelligence service Richard Moore. The officials discussed prospects of the bilateral security cooperation," the council said.

No other details of the trip and the meeting were provided.

Related Topics

Europe Leo United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

15 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman She ..

IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

20 minutes ago
 PM to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Mot ..

PM to lay foundation stone of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway today

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.