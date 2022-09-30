UrduPoint.com

Armenian Security Council Secretary Says Held Meetings At CIA Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Armenian Security Council Secretary Says Held Meetings at CIA Headquarters

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Friday that he had held working meetings at the headquarters of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Grigoryan added that he visited the CIA as part of his visit to Washington.

Other details are not given.

On Thursday, Grigoryan discussed with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper the prospects for developing bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia Washington CIA Visit

Recent Stories

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Valu ..

FBR releases procedure, collection of Capital Value Tax

5 minutes ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to und ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to undertake IMF reforms

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

11 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.