Armenian Security Council Secretary Says Held Meetings at CIA Headquarters

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Friday that he had held working meetings at the headquarters of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Grigoryan added that he visited the CIA as part of his visit to Washington.

Other details are not given.

On Thursday, Grigoryan discussed with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper the prospects for developing bilateral relations.