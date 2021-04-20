UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Security Council Secretary To Visit Moscow In Late April - Cabinet

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

Armenian Security Council Secretary to Visit Moscow in Late April - Cabinet

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will travel to Moscow late in April to hold some bilateral meetings, the Armenian cabinet said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will travel to Moscow late in April to hold some bilateral meetings, the Armenian cabinet said on Tuesday.

According to the cabinet, a delegation headed by Grigoryan, will travel to Moscow for "holding bilateral meetings on April 26-28 and April 29-30.

"

From April 28-29, Grigoryan will be taking part in a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's committee of security council secretaries in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

Related Topics

Moscow Dushanbe April Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

6 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Hails Deal Between Georgian Governmen ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks visits Badshahi Masjid, ..

2 minutes ago

Everton accuse rivals of 'preposterous arrogance' ..

2 minutes ago

German football federation calls for ESL clubs to ..

2 minutes ago

PSB DG congratulates Talha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.