Armenian Security Council Secretary to Visit Moscow in Late April - Cabinet

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will travel to Moscow late in April to hold some bilateral meetings, the Armenian cabinet said on Tuesday.

According to the cabinet, a delegation headed by Grigoryan, will travel to Moscow for "holding bilateral meetings on April 26-28 and April 29-30.

From April 28-29, Grigoryan will be taking part in a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's committee of security council secretaries in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.