Armenian Security Council Secretary to Visit NATO HQ, Meet With Officials on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will hold a meeting with NATO's Deputy Permanent Representatives Committee (DPRC) in Brussels on Monday, the council's press office said.

The DPRC is often referred to as NATO's "trouble-shooting committee" that deals with cross-cutting multiple issues within the bloc's jurisdiction

"On October 3, Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Brussels.

As part of the working visit to NATO headquarters, Security Council Secretary is scheduled to meet with NATO's Deputy Permanent Representatives Committee (DPRC)," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Grigoryan held meetings at the headquarters of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and discussed the prospects for developing US-Armenian relations with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper.