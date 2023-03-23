UrduPoint.com

Armenian Security Service Receives 13 Light Vehicles From Pentagon - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The US Department of Defense has presented the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) with 13 jeeps within the Proliferation Security Initiative aimed at stopping the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction, the Armenian government announced on Thursday.

"To accept as a gift 13 light utility vehicles and spare parts for them given by the risk reduction bureau of the US Department of Defense within the Proliferation Security Initiative. To assign the transferred property to the National Security Service," the corresponding decree, issued on the governmental website, stated.

It was noted that the vehicles' transfer will allow the NSS border troops to perform the tasks set before them more efficiently.

On February 20, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and US Defense Security Cooperation Agency chief James Hursch discussed military cooperation during the International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

