Armenian Security Service Says Its Chief Is Heading to Moscow

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Armenian National Security Service Director Armen Abazyan is heading to Moscow, the Security Service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The director of the National Security Service is heading to Moscow right now," a spokesperson for the service said.

According to the spokesperson, all details related to the visit will be revealed later.

Abazyan was appointed to the post on November 8.