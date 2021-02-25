UrduPoint.com
Armenian Security Service Warns Against Violating Public Order Amid Tensions

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Armenian National Security Service warned compatriots on Thursday against engaging in some illegal action amid rallies of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's supporters and the opposition, which started in Yerevan after the armed forces demanded the prime minister's resignation.

"The national security service calls for abstaining from actions that threaten national security and warns that it will react to all similar moves. We call on citizens not to rise to the bait, to maintain law, order and vigilance.

Government bodies keep performing their functions to the full extent," the security service said in a statement.

The security service warned that similar moves could jeopardize Armenia's security and would therefore regarded as something aimed at weakening the state.

"The national security service will keep implementing necessary moves to protect Armenia's sovereignty, safety and territorial integrity, within its legal authority," the statement read on.

