Armenian soldier killed in shootout with Azerbaijani forces: Yerevan

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :An Armenian soldier was killed Tuesday in a border shootout with Azerbaijani forces, Armenia's defence ministry said, with tensions still high after last autumn's war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh district.

"One servicemen has been killed as a result of a shootout that followed the opening of fire by Azerbaijani troops" at a border position in eastern Armenia, the ministry said, adding that the situation was now "calm".