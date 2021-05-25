UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Soldier Killed In Shootout With Azerbaijani Forces: Yerevan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Armenian soldier killed in shootout with Azerbaijani forces: Yerevan

An Armenian soldier was killed Tuesday in a border shootout with Azerbaijani forces, Armenia's defence ministry said, with tensions still high after last autumn's war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh district

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :An Armenian soldier was killed Tuesday in a border shootout with Azerbaijani forces, Armenia's defence ministry said, with tensions still high after last autumn's war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh district.

"One servicemen has been killed as a result of a shootout that followed the opening of fire by Azerbaijani troops" at a border position in eastern Armenia, the ministry said, adding that the situation was now "calm".

Related Topics

Fire Armenia Border

Recent Stories

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

29 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

44 minutes ago

NTDC initiates land acquisition process for settin ..

1 minute ago

Timeline: Mali since last year's coup

1 minute ago

ESW facilitates people to access banking services; ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.