Armenian, Tajik, Belarusian Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan on Russian Planes - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces will transport all Belarussian, Tajik and Armenian peacekeepers from Kazakhstan via its military aircraft on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We start withdrawing today.

Tomorrow we will withdraw all the forces of our partners - Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus, via14 planes. The Kyrgyz colleagues will leave themselves as they are located nearby. The withdrawal of the remaining peacekeeping forces will also be carried out within five days. We plan to complete all work on January 19," Shoigu said.