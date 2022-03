Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Russia on April 8, while Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will arrive in mid-April, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Russia on April 8, while Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will arrive in mid-April, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The official visit to Russia of Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan (the second ten-day period of April) and the working visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mirzoyan (April 8) are planned. Other contacts are also being worked out at various levels," the ministry said in a statement.