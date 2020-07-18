Armenian Troops to Hold Joint Drills With Russian Forces Stationed in Country - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Armed Forces of Armenia will conduct joint exercise with Russian servicemen stationed in the northwestern Armenian city of Gyumri, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters on Friday, when asked about a snap check of Russian troops.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the check of troops in the southern and western military districts, as well as certain units of airborne forces and naval infantry.

"The Armenian military has planned joint activities with Russian troops, in particular, with the 102nd military base [stationed in Gyumri], within the framework of these ongoing exercises, both on the territory of Armenia and at other training grounds," Hovhannisyan said.

The spokesman added that Armenian tanks, artillery units and motorized infantry will participate in the joint drills.

When asked about the Armenian-Russian military cooperation in the context of ongoing tensions between Yerevan and Baku, Hovhannisyan said that Armenian forces are capable of fulfilling their tasks at the state border on their own.

Russia's 102nd base of the southern military district has been stationed in Armenia's Gyumri since 1995. In 2010, Moscow and Yerevan signed an agreement on the extension of Moscow's lease on the military facility until 2044.