Armenian Trucks Pelted With Stones in Georgia - Armenian Embassy

Unknown persons threw stones at Armenian trucks on the territory of Georgia in the early hours of Monday, the Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Unknown persons threw stones at Armenian trucks on the territory of Georgia in the early hours of Monday, the Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi said.

"Today, after midnight, unknown persons threw stones at Armenian trucks near the village of Zemo Ponichala, smashed the windshields and side windows of some trucks and fled," the embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The embassy added that the trucks, accompanied by the Georgian patrol police, reached the border with Armenia and crossed it. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a criminal investigation over the incident.