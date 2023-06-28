Open Menu

Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization Of Ties - Yerevan

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the normalization of bilateral relations between their nations during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Armenian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the normalization of bilateral relations between their nations during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Armenian government said.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan ... The leaders discussed the process of regulating bilateral relations between their countries. In this context, the implementation process of the agreement on the opening of the land border for the holders of diplomatic passports and citizens of third countries was discussed," the government said on social media.

During the call, Pashinyan also "congratulated the (Turkish) President on the occasion of Kurban Bayram," one of Islam's major holidays also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, while Erdogan sent his best wishes to the Armenian prime minister on the upcoming Vardavar, the Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ.

Armenia and Turkey, which are without diplomatic relations since 1993, launched the process of normalizing ties in 2022. The root cause of their estrangement has been Turkey's opposition to the international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, as well as Ankara's support of Azerbaijan's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

