Armenians Rally in Support of Russia Ahead of CSTO Summit in Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Supporters of Armenian-Russian cooperation gathered on the Yerevan Victory Bridge on Wednesday in a welcome gesture to Russian President Vladimir Putin who is attending the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Summit in the Armenian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the CSTO summit started in Yerevan. The meeting is scheduled to discuss topical issues of international and regional security, the improvement of the CSTO crisis response system and joint measures to provide assistance to Armenia.

Crowds of people with posters "Together" and "Welcome" in Russian language gathered on the bridge to welcome Putin's motorcade.

Upon arrival in Yerevan, the Russian president was met by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The officials greeted each other warmly and went to the summit in a Russian luxury car Aurus, used by Putin.

At the same time, a small anti-Russian rally is taking place in the center of Yerevan at the Freedom Square, another correspondent reported.

The rally is organized by the Union of Informed Citizens, a non-governmental organization, affiliated with Armenia's Constitutional Reform Council. Demonstrators, who brought flags of Ukraine, the United States and the European Union, are demanding that Armenia withdraw from the CSTO and denounce agreements with Russia, as they "limit the sovereignty" of the country. In addition, protesters call on the Armenian government to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union.

The CSTO comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In 2022, the association is chaired by Armenia, next year the chairmanship will pass to Belarus.