MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Armenia's 24news outlet said Thursday that its reporter was injured when Azeri forces attacked a town of Martuni in the Karabakh region.

According to the outlet, the reporter is in the hospital.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has escalated over the past few weeks.