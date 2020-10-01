UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's 24news Says Reporter Injured In Strike By Azerbaijani Forces In Martuni

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:55 PM

Armenia's 24news Says Reporter Injured in Strike by Azerbaijani Forces in Martuni

Armenia's 24news outlet said Thursday that its reporter was injured when Azeri forces attacked a town of Martuni in the Karabakh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Armenia's 24news outlet said Thursday that its reporter was injured when Azeri forces attacked a town of Martuni in the Karabakh region.

According to the outlet, the reporter is in the hospital.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has escalated over the past few weeks.

Related Topics

Injured Armenia

Recent Stories

‘Join me and I will not let you down,’ says Na ..

9 minutes ago

Pandemic lays bare inequalities in Brazil's school ..

17 seconds ago

Ostapenko stuns Pliskova as Djokovic targets 70th ..

19 seconds ago

Italy finalizes blueprint for 2021 budget, drop in ..

21 seconds ago

ICC evolves sector-wise consolidated plan to addre ..

5 minutes ago

Three female teachers suspended

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.