Armenia's 24news Says Reporter Injured In Strike By Azerbaijani Forces In Martuni
Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Armenia's 24news outlet said Thursday that its reporter was injured when Azeri forces attacked a town of Martuni in the Karabakh region.
According to the outlet, the reporter is in the hospital.
The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has escalated over the past few weeks.