Armenia's 6-Month Ban On Import Of Turkish Goods Enters Into Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Armenia's 6-Month Ban on Import of Turkish Goods Enters Into Force

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Armenia's temporary six-month ban on import of goods having Turkish origin takes effect on Friday.

Yerevan announced the decision to restrict imports from Turkey on October 20, citing security concerns linked to Ankara's open support of "Azeri aggression against Republic of Artsakh," known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh.

Restrictions will not apply to products intended for intermediate consumption or needed for production of Armenian goods.

According to the economy ministry, the ban will not lead to an increase in prices in the country as Turkish goods are not dominant in any product segments, and Armenian entrepreneurs will be able to replace Turkish imports with Russian, Belarusian, Iranian or Chinese goods.

