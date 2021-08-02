UrduPoint.com

Armenia's Civil Contract Party Nominates Pashinyan For Prime Minister

Armenia's Civil Contract political party invited President Armen Sarkissian to appoint Nikol Pashinyan to the post of the prime minister, the ruling party's lawmaker, Nazeni Bagdasaryan, said on Monday

"To nominate Nikol Pashinayn as a candidate to the post of the prime minister," the document, which Bagdasaryan posted on Facebook, read.

Under the Armenian constitution, the president appoints a candidate nominated by the parliamentary majority as prime minister immediately upon the beginning of the term of office of the new parliament.

