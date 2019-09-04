UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Court Partially Satisfies Kocharyan's Suit Challenging Validity Of His Arrest

The Armenian Constitutional Court has partially satisfied the suit of ex-President Robert Kocharyan who claims that he has been arrested under unconstitutional articles of the national Code of Criminal Procedure, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

"To find unconstitutional and void the article of the Code of Criminal Procedure "Circumstances excluding criminal proceeding and criminal prosecution" in its part that does not ensure immunity of officials who have special protection," Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan read out the court ruling.

Meanwhile, the court has found constitutional the article under which the constraint measure for the ex-president has been chosen.

Kocharyan, who served as president from 1998 to 2008, was charged in July 2018 with attempts to overthrow Armenia's constitutional order by suppressing opposition protests in March 2008. The ex-president is also accused of bribe-taking. Meanwhile, he has refuted the accusations as politically motivated.

