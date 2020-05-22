The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has risen by 322 to 5,928 over the past 24 hours, which is in line with the upward trend seen after some restrictions were lifted, the Health Ministry said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has risen by 322 to 5,928 over the past 24 hours, which is in line with the upward trend seen after some restrictions were lifted, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Since May 18, when kindergartens, gyms and shopping malls were allowed to reopen, Armenia has been registering over 300 new cases almost every day.

In April, when the lockdown measures were more stringent, the country was detecting less than 100 daily cases on average.

"Armenia has confirmed 5,928 cases of the coronavirus. In total, 2,874 patients have recovered. The death toll is 74," the ministry said, adding that four patients had died over the given period.

According to the health authorities, 2,952 patients are currently being treated in hospitals, and the country has already conducted over 47,000 COVID-19 tests.