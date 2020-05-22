UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's COVID-19 Case Count Nears 6,000 Amid Eased Lockdown - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 03:51 PM

Armenia's COVID-19 Case Count Nears 6,000 Amid Eased Lockdown - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has risen by 322 to 5,928 over the past 24 hours, which is in line with the upward trend seen after some restrictions were lifted, the Health Ministry said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has risen by 322 to 5,928 over the past 24 hours, which is in line with the upward trend seen after some restrictions were lifted, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Since May 18, when kindergartens, gyms and shopping malls were allowed to reopen, Armenia has been registering over 300 new cases almost every day.

In April, when the lockdown measures were more stringent, the country was detecting less than 100 daily cases on average.

"Armenia has confirmed 5,928 cases of the coronavirus. In total, 2,874 patients have recovered. The death toll is 74," the ministry said, adding that four patients had died over the given period.

According to the health authorities, 2,952 patients are currently being treated in hospitals, and the country has already conducted over 47,000 COVID-19 tests.

Related Topics

Died Armenia April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 People ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie Grand Slam winner Cooper dies

2 minutes ago

PIA passenger plane crashes near Karachi airport

11 minutes ago

Youth killed over petty issue in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

World Bank Approves $98Mln Package for Belarus' CO ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.