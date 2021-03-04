UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's Ex-Leader Kocharyan Says Ready To Run For Presidency Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:33 PM

Armenia's Ex-Leader Kocharyan Says Ready to Run for Presidency Again

Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan said on Thursday he was ready to run for the top office again

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan said on Thursday he was ready to run for the top office again.

"I said a snap election would be held and I would participate. Of course, this means I aspire to [be elected], otherwise there would be no sense in running in the election. I aspire to run, I aspire to win, and I say there is a need for changes in this country," Kocharyan said.

The former president expressed the belief he was experienced enough to head the country. Kocharyan also reaffirmed commitment to opposition and military forces' demands for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

"I think I am experienced enough ... to restore predictability, governability and dynamic development of our country," Kocharyan continued.

Kocharyan also expressed the belief Armenia needed a one-year-long transition period.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Armenia Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Saadia Afzaal receives congratulation messages on ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

3 minutes ago

Stokes fifty props up England in final India Test

3 minutes ago

Green Islamabad project' moving at rapid pace: DG ..

3 minutes ago

33 New Local Mobile Phone Assembly Plants Establis ..

16 minutes ago

RPT: Cooperation on Covid-19 Vaccine Can Help Impr ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.