Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan said on Thursday he was ready to run for the top office again

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan said on Thursday he was ready to run for the top office again.

"I said a snap election would be held and I would participate. Of course, this means I aspire to [be elected], otherwise there would be no sense in running in the election. I aspire to run, I aspire to win, and I say there is a need for changes in this country," Kocharyan said.

The former president expressed the belief he was experienced enough to head the country. Kocharyan also reaffirmed commitment to opposition and military forces' demands for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

"I think I am experienced enough ... to restore predictability, governability and dynamic development of our country," Kocharyan continued.

Kocharyan also expressed the belief Armenia needed a one-year-long transition period.