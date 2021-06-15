Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan expressed the belief that the prime minister of the country currently has too many powers and the check and balance system should be therefore restored

"Yes, we indeed plan to carry out political reforms aimed at properly balancing the branches of government.

I have already said this but today the prime minister has much more powers than presidents used to have," Kocharyan said in an interview with Sputnik and RT.

The politician pointed to the need to restore the check and balance system.