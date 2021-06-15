UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenia's Ex-President Kocharyan Emphasizes Need To Restore Check-and-Balance System

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:34 PM

Armenia's ex-President Kocharyan Emphasizes Need to Restore Check-and-Balance System

Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan expressed the belief that the prime minister of the country currently has too many powers and the check and balance system should be therefore restored

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan expressed the belief that the prime minister of the country currently has too many powers and the check and balance system should be therefore restored.

"Yes, we indeed plan to carry out political reforms aimed at properly balancing the branches of government.

I have already said this but today the prime minister has much more powers than presidents used to have," Kocharyan said in an interview with Sputnik and RT.

The politician pointed to the need to restore the check and balance system.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Armenia Government

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 Li ..

11 minutes ago

IHC adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav case till Oct 5

18 minutes ago

Kiev Expects to Get NATO Membership Action Plan in ..

4 minutes ago

ICC announces broadcast, digital distribution plan ..

4 minutes ago

Four killed in targeted attacks on Afghan polio va ..

4 minutes ago

Future Anti-Tank Grenade Launchers to Work Without ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.