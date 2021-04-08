YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan has filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Republic of Armenia, according to the judicial information portal datalex.am.

"The stated claim is to confirm the fact of violation of the plaintiff's right to a fair trial, and compensation for nonpecuniary damage caused as a result of this violation," the document read.

Kocharyan requests that the court obligates the prime minister to publicly refute the allegations against him, and also to compensate for the non-material damage caused by the "slander.

"

The press secretary of Kocharyan's lawyers, Elina Saakova, told Sputnik that the ex-president is demanding a compensation totaling 2 million Armenian drams (over $3,700).

According to Saakova, the lawsuit was filed in connection with Pashinyan's statements made at the March 1 rally. The prime minister said back then that on March 1, 2008, the Armenian authorities "put the army up against the people."