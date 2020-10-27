Armenia's ex-prime minister, Vazgen Manukyan, on Tuesday suggested that the country's government resign and hand over all the power to the military concerning the escalation of a conflict between Yerevan and Baku in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Armenia's ex-prime minister, Vazgen Manukyan, on Tuesday suggested that the country's government resign and hand over all the power to the military concerning the escalation of a conflict between Yerevan and Baku in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Is it possible to change the situation, make a turning point? Yes, but not under the current government ... This government should resign, transferring all the power to the army, and do it voluntarily, without any upheaval, the consequences of which could be devastating," Manukyan, who is also a former defense minister, said in a statement posted on the page of the "Vernatun" social and political club headed by him.

According to the ex-prime minister, the military, together with the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic, should form a joint defense committee, organize the necessary measures based on the current military situation, gain confidence, and negotiate with interested states and international structures.

On September 27, fighting started in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of unleashing hostilities. The international community urged the parties to solve the dispute through negotiations. A new US-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the third since the outbreak of hostilities, entered into force at 8 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Monday.